This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores are a big part of our weekly routines. Wether you prefer to go shopping at a physical store, or have pre-chosen items delivered to your door, supply and prices will vary depending on where you choose to shop. For example, Trader Joes offers a variety of items from their own brand that you cannot get anywhere else. Some grocery stores are more cost effective, while others proudly offer a greater variety of organic options that are priced higher. From produce to pasta, there is one grocery store in the state that is rated higher than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is Kingma's Market. You can find this store in Grand Rapids.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the highest-rated grocery store in the state:

"A wholesome family-owned grocery that stocks local produce in Grand Rapids, Kingma’s Market has won a loyal following thanks to its wide range of produce and its famous wall of candy (pictured). There’s a huge selection of wines and beers, plus health foods such as tempeh (meat substitute made from soy) sausages, kombucha, and miso paste. There’s also a large selection of house plants."