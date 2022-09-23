This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores are a big part of our weekly routines. Wether you prefer to go shopping at a physical store, or have pre-chosen items delivered to your door, supply and prices will vary depending on where you choose to shop. For example, Trader Joes offers a variety of items from their own brand that you cannot get anywhere else. Some grocery stores are more cost effective, while others proudly offer a greater variety of organic options that are priced higher. From produce to pasta, there is one grocery store in the state that is rated higher than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best grocery store in Ohio is Kroger. You can find this store pretty much anywhere, but the largest Kroger is found in Cincinnati's Oakley Station.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the highest-rated grocery store in the state:

"Cincinati’s Oakley Station is home to the largest Kroger store, a 145,000-square-foot food paradise decorated with murals by local artists and home to a very popular bulk-buy section. There’s also a cheese shop, sushi, Starbucks, health clinic, and even a drive-thru, and shoppers can grab a glass of wine or do a tasting at the onsite bar. Kroger was established in Cincinnati in 1883 and, though the company now has around 2,800 stores nationwide (including Fred Meyer and Food4Less), it remains an Ohio favorite."