This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Alabama.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Galley and Garden's gulf shrimp and grits as the top choice for Alabama.

"Galley and Garden has delicious offerings like chilaquiles verdes, cranberry orange stuffed French toast, and a salmon cake Benedict," Cheapism's Jason Notte wrote. "Located in a grand, historic house, the restaurant also serves a shrimp and grits dish that captures the southern spirit of the setting."