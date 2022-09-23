This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Alabama
By Jason Hall
September 23, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Alabama.
Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Galley and Garden's gulf shrimp and grits as the top choice for Alabama.
"Galley and Garden has delicious offerings like chilaquiles verdes, cranberry orange stuffed French toast, and a salmon cake Benedict," Cheapism's Jason Notte wrote. "Located in a grand, historic house, the restaurant also serves a shrimp and grits dish that captures the southern spirit of the setting."
- Alabama- Galley and Garden
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe
- Arizona- Morning Glory Café
- Arkansas- Rick's Bakery
- California- Outerlands
- Colorado- Jelly
- Connecticut- Elm City Social
- Delaware- Eggspectation
- Disctrict of Columbia- A Baked Joint
- Florida- Fontana at the Biltmore
- Georgia- Atlanta Breakfast Club
- Hawaii- Longhi's
- Idaho- Bacon
- Illinois- Lou Mitchell's Restaurant & Bakery
- Indiana- Milktooth
- Iowa- Pullman Bar & Diner
- Kansas- Banjo's Cafe
- Kentucky- Morning Fork
- Louisiana- Commander's Place
- Maine- Central Provisions
- Maryland- Blue Moon Café
- Massachusetts- Sugar Magnolia's
- Michigan- The Laundry
- Minnesota- Spoon and Stable
- Mississippi- Big Bad Breakfast
- Missouri- The Bruncheonette
- Montana- Main Street Eats
- Nebraska- Good Lookin'
- Nevada- The Cup Café
- New Hampshire- The Local Moose Café
- New Jersey- Raymond's
- New Mexico- Farm & Table
- New York- Shopsins
- North Carolina- Beasley's Chicken & Honey
- North Dakota- Fried's Family Restaurant
- Ohio- Toast
- Oklahoma- Packard's New American Kitchen
- Oregon- Hey Love
- Pennsylvania- Sabrina's
- Rhode Island- Duck and Bunny
- South Carolina- Johnny D's Waffles and Benedicts
- South Dakota- Tally's Silver Spoon
- Tennessee- Milk and Honey Nashville
- Texas- State of Grace
- Utah- The Bagel Project
- Vermont- The Skinny Pancake
- Virginia- Early Bird Biscuit Company
- Washington- The Maltby Cafe
- West Virginia- Cathedral Cafe
- Wisconsin- Marigold Kitchen
- Wyoming- Nora's Fish Creek Inn