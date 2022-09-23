This Texas Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America

Texas has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, this "haunted" hotel located right here in the state is sure to give you a fright.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 24 most haunted hotels in America. The website states, "These hotels are possibly haunted, maybe have a dark and mystery history, and are absolutely more than a little SPOOKY."

One Texas hotel landed on the list. Miss Molly's Hotel in Fort Worth landed at number five on the list. The website explains:

"The premier room, “Miss Josie” was the madam’s quarters during the bordello days and still serves as the most requested room. Sightings of the last madam, Ms. Josie King, have been reported; it is said she stands at the foot of the bed, watching over whoever is sleeping. Reports of hearing footsteps in the room and in the private bath area in addition to hearing a woman’s voice during the night, only validate previous and similar claims."

Book your stay at Miss Molly's Hotel.

You can check out the full list of the most haunted hotels in America on the Reader's Digest website.