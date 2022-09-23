Two Coaches On 'The Voice' Fight Over Arizona Girl

By Ginny Reese

September 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Arizona teen had an outstanding performance on NBC's "The Voice." 12 News reported that Reina Ley, who was just 13 years old, sang the traditional Mexican song "Cielito Lindo," causing the judges to turn their chairs almost immediately.

The coaches and the audience gave Ley a standing ovation for her performance, just moments after dancing along with her song.

Coach Gwen Stefani can be seen during the performance looking over to Camila Cabello and jokingly saying, "I'm gonna fight you." Both got up to dance to the traditional mariachi beat before sitting back down and making arguments as to why Ley should choose to be on their team.

Check out Ley's performance below:

Ultimately, Ley chose to join Cabello's team. They ended with a sweet embrace and cheers from the audience.

