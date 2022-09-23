Video Shows Ray Allen Going Off On YouTube Pranker

A video shared online shows Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen yelling at a YouTuber who attempted to prank him at a Target store.

YouTuber Lofe, who has more than 945,000 subscribers, shared a video of himself making loud fart noises around unsuspecting shoppers, which included Allen at the 3:42 mark.

The basketball legend appears to spot Lofe's cameraman and is understandably furious about the ordeal.

"My man, I know you hear me," Allen is heard saying as he walks closer to the camera. "You following me around trying to do some bulls**t over here. I know you hear me. Keep it moving!"

Allen continued scolding the YouTube personality and his camera man as the video continued.

"And you're still recording," Allen said.

"No, he's taking 30 pictures per second," Lofe lied.

"I'm not cool with that," Allen added.

Lofe claimed that he "didn't even know that it was Ray Allen" until his crew told him and said he "felt bad" because Allen thought he was being followed, rather than pranked.