Adam Devine Jokes That He's 'Not Adam Levine' Amid Singer's Cheating Rumors

Actor Adam Devine wants people to know that he and Adam Levine are completely different people amid the Maroon 5 singer's recent cheating rumors. It seems that their similar names might've gotten people confused on who the rumors are about, so the actor took to Instagram to hilariously clear things up.

The comedian shared a photo with his wife Chloe Bridges and poked fun at the situation in the caption. "Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer,” he wrote, adding “We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”

Levine spoke out amid the cheating rumors recently after a TikTok by Sumner Stroh went viral. In the video, the model shared screenshots of messages she received from him after having no contact with him for months — including one of the singer asking her if he could name his baby with wife Behati Prinsloo after her. Levine's said in his statement: "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

See Adam Devine's post below: