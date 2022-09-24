Black Eyed Peas Flex Their Iconic Evolution With Perfect Medley Of Hits

Before they hit the stage, Black Eyed Peas talked about the origin of the latter aforementioned song. BEP spoke with the Elvis Duran about touring during 9/11 and how the experience helped inspire them to write "Where Is The Love?"



"So make a long story short, we did the tour, went to New York, felt the vibe of America, came back home," will.i.am explained. "The day after we finished the tour, we wrote 'Where Is The Love?'"



Earlier this year, BEP went back into their electronic bag for their latest single "Don't You Worry" featuring Shakira and David Guetta. The group also released several remixes for the electronic record including a Spanish-laced rendition featuring Farruko. Prior to that, Black Eyed Peas released its Spanish-influenced album TRANSLATION in 2020. The 15-track album contains their smash hits "Ritmo" with J Balvin, "Mamacita" featuring Ozuna & J. Rey Soul and "Girl Like Me" featuring Shakira. It also features other collaborations with Maluma, Becky G, Nicky Jam, El Alfa and more.



In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.