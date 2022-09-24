Diplo's Giant Bag Of Popcorn On The Red Carpet Was A Whole Vibe

By Ginny Reese

September 24, 2022

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday night with some interesting red carpet looks.

Diplo definitely had a show-stopping look with a giant bag of popcorn, and it was a whole vibe. He showed off his snacking skills while tossing pieces of popcorn into the air and catching them in his mouth.

He kept his outfit simple with a white button-down shirt, black trousers, sun glasses, and some black Nike sneakers. But the toned-down fit definitely allowed the popcorn to be a stand-out element for his entire look.

Check out Diplo's show-stopping red carpet look below:

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

Diplo
