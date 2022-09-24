Diplo's Giant Bag Of Popcorn On The Red Carpet Was A Whole Vibe

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday night with some interesting red carpet looks.

Diplo definitely had a show-stopping look with a giant bag of popcorn, and it was a whole vibe. He showed off his snacking skills while tossing pieces of popcorn into the air and catching them in his mouth.

He kept his outfit simple with a white button-down shirt, black trousers, sun glasses, and some black Nike sneakers. But the toned-down fit definitely allowed the popcorn to be a stand-out element for his entire look.

Check out Diplo's show-stopping red carpet look below: