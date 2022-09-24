Diplo's Giant Bag Of Popcorn On The Red Carpet Was A Whole Vibe
By Ginny Reese
September 24, 2022
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday night with some interesting red carpet looks.
Diplo definitely had a show-stopping look with a giant bag of popcorn, and it was a whole vibe. He showed off his snacking skills while tossing pieces of popcorn into the air and catching them in his mouth.
He kept his outfit simple with a white button-down shirt, black trousers, sun glasses, and some black Nike sneakers. But the toned-down fit definitely allowed the popcorn to be a stand-out element for his entire look.
Check out Diplo's show-stopping red carpet look below:
.@diplo being a whole mood on the #iHeartFestival2022 carpet 😎🍿 pic.twitter.com/2Uw3cXmzem— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 24, 2022
I want someone to hold me the way @diplo holds popcorn 🙏🍿 #iHeartFestival2022 @Snapdragon #ShotOnSnapdragon pic.twitter.com/UBywGrC4Pb— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 24, 2022
In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.