Diplo Calls On Morgan Wallen To Perform 'Heartless' During Electrifying Set

By Tony M. Centeno

September 24, 2022

Diplo & Morgan Wallen
Photo: Getty Images

Diplo kept the party going all the way to the end with his batch of high-energy bangers at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

On Friday, September 23, the Mississippi native hit the Main Stage to close out the first night of 12th annual music festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He kicked things off with house hits like David Guetta's remix of Farruko's "Pepas" and his SIDEPIECE-assisted song "On My Mind." He also played other hits off his Diplo album like "Don't Forget My Love" featuring Miguel. Toward the end of his set, the eclectic producer brought out Morgan Wallen to perform their 2019 collaboration "Heartless" for the first time together.

Diplo is no stranger to iHeartRadio's massive events. Earlier this year, the seasoned DJ and producer dominated iHeartRadio's Wango Tango show where he performed his Swae Lee-assisted single "Tupelo Shuffle" for the first time. The song is featured on the official Elvis soundtrack, which dropped back in June. Prior to that, Diplo released his self-titled fourth studio album with lead singles "Promises," "One by One" and "Looking For Me." Last month, he delivered the deluxe version including numerous remixes to all the songs on the album.

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET. Diplo didn't show up to the party empty-handed either. Check out more behind-the-scene footage of Diplo backstage below.

Diplo
