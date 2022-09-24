Diplo is no stranger to iHeartRadio's massive events. Earlier this year, the seasoned DJ and producer dominated iHeartRadio's Wango Tango show where he performed his Swae Lee-assisted single "Tupelo Shuffle" for the first time. The song is featured on the official Elvis soundtrack, which dropped back in June. Prior to that, Diplo released his self-titled fourth studio album with lead singles "Promises," "One by One" and "Looking For Me." Last month, he delivered the deluxe version including numerous remixes to all the songs on the album.



In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET. Diplo didn't show up to the party empty-handed either. Check out more behind-the-scene footage of Diplo backstage below.

