Michigan Radio Host 'Savagely' Murdered By House Guest, Family Injured

WWJ 950 overnight radio host Jim Mathews invited a neighbor into his apartment with his girlfriend and two children on Friday when something horribly unexpected happened. According to TMZ, the neighbor "savagely" attacked the family and then attempted to kill himself. When police arrived at the apartment, they found Mathews dead, and his 10-year-old son beaten and bound in a closet. Mathew's 5-year-old daughter and girlfriend were able to escape the apartment, despite the girlfriend being stabbed multiple times. The two ran out to the street and flagged down a car who called 911.

After killing Mathews and injuring the rest of the family, the suspect went into the basement and wounded himself. When police arrived, they found him overdosing on heroin. Mathew's girlfriend and son were taken to the hospital where they have been listed in critical condition. His daughter remains in stable condition. Medical personnel were able to save the suspect's life, and he is also in stable condition. Upon questioning, neighbors mentioned that they had seen Mathew's girlfriend with the suspect before. WWJ 950 detailed how devastated they were by the loss of their friend and co-worker.

“There have been many tears shed in our newsroom today and Jim will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim’s family and friends during this difficult time," the statement read. TMZ noted police assuring community members that the incident was isolated, and that neighbors are not in any danger as the investigation continues.