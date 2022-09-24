Morgan Wallen Reveals How He Gets Pumped Up Before Going On Stage

By Ginny Reese

September 24, 2022

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Broadcast
Photo: Getty Images

Amy Brown caught up with Morgan Wallen at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer shared his secret for getting pumped up before he heads out on stage to perform.

Brown asked, "When you're getting ready to go out on stage, what is something that you listen to to pump yourself up?"

Wallen revealed that his go-to song is "Me VS Me" by Moneybagg Yo. He then reveals that he is a huge fan of rap music. "I'm a huge fan of Memphis rap. Like, I always have been," he explained. Wallen even teased a possible future collab for the two artists.

Check out the exchange below:

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.