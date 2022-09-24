Morgan Wallen Reveals How He Gets Pumped Up Before Going On Stage

Amy Brown caught up with Morgan Wallen at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer shared his secret for getting pumped up before he heads out on stage to perform.

Brown asked, "When you're getting ready to go out on stage, what is something that you listen to to pump yourself up?"

Wallen revealed that his go-to song is "Me VS Me" by Moneybagg Yo. He then reveals that he is a huge fan of rap music. "I'm a huge fan of Memphis rap. Like, I always have been," he explained. Wallen even teased a possible future collab for the two artists.

Check out the exchange below: