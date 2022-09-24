Watch Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Pose For Cute Pic With Elvis Impersonator

By Ginny Reese

September 25, 2022

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

There have been plenty of Instagram-worthy moments backstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd hit the red carpet before going out on stage, and they definitely win the title of the cutest couple ever!

The two stopped for a photo op in front of the giant, illuminated red heart at the Capital One social stop. Before walking away, the couple waved the Elvis Presley impersonator over to pose for a quick pic with them. If there's one thing for sure, I definitely "Can't Help Falling In Love" with them.

Check out the super cute, post card-worthy moment below:

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

Maren MorrisRyan Hurd
