LL Cool J Blows The Crowd Away With Vibrant Mix Of His Classic Hits

Back in November 2021, LL hit the stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Eminem, Jennifer Lopez, Z-Trip and more after he was finally inducted by none other than Dr. Dre. Earlier this year, he also rocked the mic at his inaugural Rock The Bells Music Festival, which also featured performances from N.O.R.E., Rick Ross and plenty more Hip-Hop icons.



Of course, the Queens, N.Y. native is no stranger to iHeartRadio since he served as the host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year. He also delivered an amazing medley of his hits like "Mama Said Knock You Out," "Rampage" and "The Boomin System."



In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

