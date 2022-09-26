Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner Serenades Wedding For Couple's First Dance
By Katrina Nattress
September 26, 2022
Alex Turner may be the frontman for Arctic Monkeys, but over the weekend he transformed into a wedding singer with a star-studded backing band consisting of Queens Of The Stone Age and Mini Mansions’ Michael Shuman, Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, and former Wires On Fire frontman Evan Weiss.
Before you pick up the phone to book this celebrity wedding band, they got together for Zach Dawes, who happens to be the bassist for Mini Mansions and Turner's side project The Last Shadow Puppets, and his partner Molly.
In a clip shared to social media, Turner and the band can be seen performing Dion DiMucci's 1975 track "Only You Know" while the happy couple dances together on an empty dance floor.
See the footage below.
Alex singing at Zach & Molly's wedding 🎤— Arctic Monkeys Japan (@ArcticMonkeysJP) September 26, 2022
w/ Evan Weiss, Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Michael Shuman pic.twitter.com/P1lUm0WYnI
After nearly two years of teasing, Arctic Monkeys announced their seventh studio album The Car last month.
“On this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth," Turner said about the album, referring to 2018's space-age Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. “I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”
“You have to follow your instincts in the same way you did in the first place,” he added. “In that way, it does all feel like it’s connected to us 20 years ago in the garage when it was pure instinct."
The Car is slated for an October 21 release. Its lead single "There Better Be A Mirrorball" is out now.