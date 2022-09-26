Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner Serenades Wedding For Couple's First Dance

Alex Turner may be the frontman for Arctic Monkeys, but over the weekend he transformed into a wedding singer with a star-studded backing band consisting of Queens Of The Stone Age and Mini Mansions’ Michael Shuman, Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, and former Wires On Fire frontman Evan Weiss.

Before you pick up the phone to book this celebrity wedding band, they got together for Zach Dawes, who happens to be the bassist for Mini Mansions and Turner's side project The Last Shadow Puppets, and his partner Molly.

In a clip shared to social media, Turner and the band can be seen performing Dion DiMucci's 1975 track "Only You Know" while the happy couple dances together on an empty dance floor.

See the footage below.