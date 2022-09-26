Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett Hospitalized After Car Accident

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was hospitalized after a one-vehicle crash on Monday (September 26) after the team's practice, his agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed in a statement on his behalf.

"Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated," Lynn said. "While we are waiting to learn the extend of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital.

Garrett was reported to have received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries after his Porsche flipped during the accident prior to Lynn's confirmation, according to the Associated Press.

The Browns confirmed that Garrett was taken for emergency care but didn't provide specific details about his injuries or condition as of Monday evening, adding that they were gathering more information.