Here's How Hurricane Ian Is Predicted To Impact Georgia

As of Monday morning, Hurricane Ian was determined to be a category 1 storm with the potential to worsen throughout the next couple of days and potentially touchdown in Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is currently located near the Caribbean and is predicted to weaken as it reaches Florida. Georgians likely have a few days before they will see any effects from the storm, but the effects that they do see could be damaging.

WSB-TV Meteorologist Brad Nitz mentioned that the hurricane will be downgraded to a tropical storm when it reaches the Southern part of the state, and a tropical depression when it reaches central Georgia. Most of the state has the potential of seeing damaging winds strong enough to uproot trees and cause flooding. The Northwest corner of the state is predicted to receive the least amount of destruction from the storm.

WSB-TV detailed that Hurricane Ian is predicted to bring these windy and potentially flooding conditions to Georgia on Friday. These conditions may continue throughout the weekend. Clouds will begin to increase on Wednesday as the storm hits Florida. Concerned residents are able to track the weather live via the interactive storm tracker on WSB-TV's website.