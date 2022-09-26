Here's Where To Find The Best Pancakes In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

September 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Pancakes are a classic go-to for breakfast. You can dress them up any way you'd like by adding different toppings and ingredients like chocolate chips, blueberries, whipped cream, and the always-pleasing maple syrup. Some pancakes even have a unique twist with added secret ingredients that set them apart from others, like sour cream, potatoes, blue corn, and brown sugar.

So which place in Arizona has the best pancakes? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's tastiest pancakes so you don't have to figure that out for yourself. But let's be honest, a pancake tasting doesn't sound like the worst idea.

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best pancakes in Arizona come from Hash Kitchen. The restaurant has various locations across the state, including Peoria, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Phoenix.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"While Hash Kitchen may be known for its Bloody Mary bar, the pancakes are also worthy of a spot on your Instagram page. Consider getting their blue corn bananas foster pancakes, which are made with blue corn flour, caramelized bananas, candied pecans, and cinnamon whipped cream."

A full list of each state's best pancakes can be found on the Eat This, Not That! website.

