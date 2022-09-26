Here's Where To Find The Best Pancakes In Texas

Pancakes are a classic go-to for breakfast. You can dress them up any way you'd like by adding different toppings and ingredients like chocolate chips, blueberries, whipped cream, and the always-pleasing maple syrup. Some pancakes even have a unique twist with added secret ingredients that set them apart from others, like sour cream, potatoes, blue corn, and brown sugar.

So which place in Arizona has the best pancakes? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's tastiest pancakes so you don't have to figure that out for yourself. But let's be honest, a pancake tasting doesn't sound like the worst idea.

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best pancakes in Texas come from Crave Kitchen and Bar. The restaurant has various locations across El Paso.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"At Crave Kitchen and Bar, they are making chorizo pancakes. The pancakes are studded with spicy chorizo and served with two eggs, bacon, and sausage for a meat lovers' breakfast."