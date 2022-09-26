JAY-Z & Dr. Dre Praise Rihanna After Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” JAY-Z said. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”



In addition to receiving kind words from Hov, Riri also got plenty of love from Dr. Dre, who admits he's a "super fan" of hers. According to Billboard, the Aftermath founder, who performed at last year's award-winning halftime show, was so hype about Rihanna's upcoming performance.



"“Oh, my god,” Dre said. "Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do."



“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine,” he added. "It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high."



He also offered some words of advice ahead of her set. Dre hit the stage last year with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent so he understands the importance of having the "right people" around for such an epic performance.



“Put the right people around you, and have fun,” Dre explained. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”



So far, Rihanna is the only confirmed performer. Early reports about her set suggested that another artist may join her during the show. However, that hasn't been confirmed.