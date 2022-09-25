Rihanna Will Headline The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna is signed to Roc Nation, who's also in charge of curating the entertainment for the NFL's biggest halftime performance of the year. Clearly, they had no trouble recruiting the ANTI singer. It's a completely turnaround from 2020 when she initially turned down the offer due to the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick at the time. The headlines about her negotiations surfaced after another report indicated Taylor Swift would serve as the headliner. However, Swift politely denied the rumors.



It's been four years since Rihanna hit the stage for a nationally-televised event. The last time we saw her perform in front of millions of viewers was during the 2018 Grammy Awards when she shared the stage with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller for "Wild Thoughts." Since then, she's been extremely busy with her ventures in beauty and fashion, especially after she officially became a billionaire.



Her business ventures aren't the only things keeping her busy. Rihanna also became a mother for the first time earlier this year after she welcomed her first child into the world with father A$AP Rocky. As if all of that isn't enough, she's also been hard at work on her upcoming album. So far, there's no release date for the long-awaited project, but she was spotted in the studio recently. We'll see if her upcoming performance will encourage her to provide an update on the album's status.



Super Bowl LVII goes down in Phoenix, Arizona on February 12, 2023.

