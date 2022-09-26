Lil Wayne Celebrates His 40th Birthday With Keith Sweat & More
By Tony M. Centeno
September 26, 2022
Lil Wayne turned all the way up for his 40th birthday during an intimate celebration with several celebrity guests.
On Sunday, September 25, Weezy F. Baby was honored for his birthday during a private party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. The esteemed guest list included Wayne's family, especially his daughter Reginae Carter, and celebrities like Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless, who have been good friends with Wayne for quite some time. Other artists were also in the building like Yella Beezy and YG. Another artist who attended was Keith Sweat, who delivered a personal performance just for Weezy.
Lil Wayne celebrates his 40th birthday with a performance from Keith Sweat pic.twitter.com/Z0qfeHx1vj— Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) September 26, 2022
“Just returned from Lil Wayne’s 40th birthday party,” Bayless tweeted. “Had to leave early because have to be up in 4 hours. But … what a night. Love you, man. Happy40!!!”
In the video, we can Wayne jamming out to Sweat's impromptu performance. In addition to the in-person guests, there were others who were there in spirit. For example, NBA YoungBoy recorded a birthday message for Wayne, which was played on a big screen at the party. The Young Money founder was also blessed with a customized cake that embraces his love for skateboarding and Hip-Hop.
NBA YoungBoy wishes Lil Wayne a Happy 40th Birthday pic.twitter.com/4dC0HVqs4d— YPC ✝️🥷 (@_ypcyoungboy) September 26, 2022
Wayne turns 40 on September 27, but the legend deserves to celebrate all month if he wanted to. There are plenty of reasons for Wayne to celebrate. Last month, the veteran rapper confirmed that his next album Tha Carter VI is on the way. He made the announcement during his appearance at Drake's Young Money Reunion in Toronto.
"What up y'all? Tunechi here," Wayne said in a video. "Thank you, I ain't s**t without you. I'm not sure if you heard but, Tha Carter VI is on the way."
Happy early birthday to Lil Wayne! See more shots of his celebration below.