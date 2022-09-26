Lil Wayne Celebrates His 40th Birthday With Keith Sweat & More

Wayne turns 40 on September 27, but the legend deserves to celebrate all month if he wanted to. There are plenty of reasons for Wayne to celebrate. Last month, the veteran rapper confirmed that his next album Tha Carter VI is on the way. He made the announcement during his appearance at Drake's Young Money Reunion in Toronto.



"What up y'all? Tunechi here," Wayne said in a video. "Thank you, I ain't s**t without you. I'm not sure if you heard but, Tha Carter VI is on the way."



Happy early birthday to Lil Wayne! See more shots of his celebration below.