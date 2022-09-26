Missouri News Anchor Fired Following Profanity-Filled Tirade On Female Host

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 26, 2022

Unemployed hold cardboard box and resignation letter, dossier, alam clock, coffee cup, calculator and drawing tube in box. Quiting a job, businessman fired or leave a job concpet.
Photo: Getty Images

Vic Faust, the Fox 2 news anchor who gained national attention after unleashing a profanity-filled tirade on a female co-host, has been fired from the Missouri television station, according to St. Louis Today.

“Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general manager Kurt Krueger told St. Louis Today. Nexstar Media Group is Fox 2’s parent company. He declined to comment further, sighting personnel restrictions.

Faust berated his co-host Crystal Cooper September 13 during a commercial break of Faust's morning show on KFNS (100.7 FM), also known as “The Viper.” He used profanity at least 40 times while criticizing Cooper for her weight and parenting skills, among other things. The off-air outburst was recorded digitally and sent anonymously to the Post-Dispatch on September 16.

On September 21, Faust took to his Twitter account to issue an apology. “I am very sorry. My words hurt Crystal, my colleagues and family. I made a huge mistake and I’m ashamed,” Faust’s post said. “As I work to earn trust again, I hope we can have an open dialogue about respect in the workplace and forgiveness. My mistake is not my kids’. Please respect their privacy.” Faust has since deleted his Twitter account.

