The two pieces of hair from Nicki Minaj's wig is currently going for over $12,000 at the moment. This isn't the first time the Barbz have attempted to sell off trinkets from the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper. Following her performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, a fan reportedly found a fake press-on nail that allegedly flew off of Minaj's hand during her set. The fan reportedly made $55,000 after it was put up for auction on eBay.



Despite one fan's attempt to snatch her wig, Nicki Minaj's set seemed to satisfy all the Barbz in attendance. The Queen rapper delivered some of her biggest hits and brought up other artists to perform with her. She kicked off her set by inviting Fivio Foreign to perform her recent single "We Go Up." Midway through, Lil Uzi Vert came out to perform "The Way Life Goes" (Remix) while BIA performed their "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)." Later on, she took it back a little bit when she called on G Herbo for "Chi-Raq."



In case you missed it, watch Nicki Minaj's full set below.

