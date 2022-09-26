Nicki Minaj Fan Grabs & Auctions Off Strands Of Rapper's Wig For $12,000
By Tony M. Centeno
September 26, 2022
Nicki Minaj's first headlining experience at Rolling Loud New York was one for the books, especially for one fan who managed to make off with some of the rapper's hair.
Following her set on Friday, September 23, footage of a fan grasping at the bottom of Nicki Minaj's wig went viral. In the video, we can see a hand emerge from the audience and grab at Nicki's inches while she performed "Moment 4 Life." Apparently that fan was able to get ahold of a couple of strands from the wig because those same hairs ended up on eBay the next day.
The two pieces of hair from Nicki Minaj's wig is currently going for over $12,000 at the moment. This isn't the first time the Barbz have attempted to sell off trinkets from the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper. Following her performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, a fan reportedly found a fake press-on nail that allegedly flew off of Minaj's hand during her set. The fan reportedly made $55,000 after it was put up for auction on eBay.
Despite one fan's attempt to snatch her wig, Nicki Minaj's set seemed to satisfy all the Barbz in attendance. The Queen rapper delivered some of her biggest hits and brought up other artists to perform with her. She kicked off her set by inviting Fivio Foreign to perform her recent single "We Go Up." Midway through, Lil Uzi Vert came out to perform "The Way Life Goes" (Remix) while BIA performed their "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)." Later on, she took it back a little bit when she called on G Herbo for "Chi-Raq."
In case you missed it, watch Nicki Minaj's full set below.