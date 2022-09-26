This Is California's Best Beach

Summer might be over, but vacation lasts all year round at this beautiful coastal destination. Aside from the desirable climate, the best beach in the state has a little something for everyone to enjoy. There are crowded sections of the beach for those who prefer to soak up the sun in good company, and secluded sections for locals and visitors who prefer a more peaceful setting. There are also many eclectic shops, eateries, and beautiful scenes to take in from the town.

According to a list compiled by U.S News & World Report, the best beach in all of California is Laguna Beach. Following closely behind in rating is Lo Jolla and Malibu.

Here is what U.S News & World Report had to say about the best beach in the entire state:

"Laguna Beach is what California dreams are made of. Visitors are treated to cascading, verdant hillsides, breathtaking coastal parks and secluded beaches throughout this scenic destination. All of this plus its small town spirit and historic arts community are just some of the many aspects that make this southern California spot one for the books. What's more, it's incredibly easy to get to. Located between San Diego and Los Angeles, Laguna Beach is situated right along Pacific Coast Highway, making it a perfect stop on your California road trip."