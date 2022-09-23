This Is California's Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores are a big part of our weekly routines. Wether you prefer to go shopping at a physical store, or have pre-chosen items delivered to your door, supply and prices will vary depending on where you choose to shop. For example, Trader Joes offers a variety of items from their own brand that you cannot get anywhere else. Some grocery stores are more cost effective, while others proudly offer a greater variety of organic options that are priced higher. From produce to pasta, there is one grocery store in the state that is rated higher than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best grocery store in California is Corti Brothers. You can find this store in Sacramento.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the highest-rated grocery store in the state:

"This family-owned grocery in Sacramento has been around since the 1940s and is still extremely popular today. Inside you’ll find interesting wines and spirits, speciality products like pomegranate molasses, candied ginger, and toasted couscous, a meat counter and deli bar with olives, cheese, and charcuterie. It’s the freshly made sandwiches – packed with meat, cheese and salad big enough to last two meals – that really get people talking though."