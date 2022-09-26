This Is Illinois' Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores are a big part of our weekly routines. Wether you prefer to go shopping at a physical store, or have pre-chosen items delivered to your door, supply and prices will vary depending on where you choose to shop. For example, Trader Joes offers a variety of items from their own brand that you cannot get anywhere else. Some grocery stores are more cost effective, while others proudly offer a greater variety of organic options that are priced higher. From produce to pasta, there is one grocery store in the state that is rated higher than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best grocery store in Illinois is Gene's Sausage Shop. You can find this store in Chicago.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the highest-rated grocery store in the state:

"There’s a lot to see in the Windy City but you should make time for a visit to Gene’s Sausage Shop. This independent grocery store, run by Polish brothers, stocks a fabulous selection of goods including family-recipe smoked sausage, Polish delicacies such as cabbage rolls, schnitzel, goulash, and stuffed duck, rustic breads and candy imported from Europe. It’s also full of delightful quirks, like the rooftop beer and wine garden and resident life-size cow sculpture."