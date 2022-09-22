This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Missouri

Brunch is for everyone. It is for those who can't quite make it to breakfast after a long night out, and those who didn't get a chance to eat before their morning workout. Brunch is for the people who let their phones eat first, and for those who simply can't wait to stuff their face with delicious food the second that it's placed on the table. It's for those who romanticize morning coffee, and those who romanticize an afternoon of bottomless mimosa deals with friends. Brunch is for the açaí bowl lovers, and the sausage, egg, and cheese with a side of bacon and hash-browns crowd. Regardless of what brunch means to you, there is one restaurant in Missouri that does it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to brunch in Missouri is at The Bruncheonette located in Joplin. Cheapism recommended that first timers try the buttermilk pulled-pork pancakes.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to brunch in the entire state:

"The Bruncheonette has a limited brunch menu, and its dining area is similarly cozy. However, from Wednesday through Sunday, you can get eggs Benedict dishes, poutine, crepes, Hawaiian French toast, or half a bruleed ruby red grapefruit. Our pick? The buttermilk pancakes topped with pulled pork and doused with 80-Acre beer syrup."