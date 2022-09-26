This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores are a big part of our weekly routines. Wether you prefer to go shopping at a physical store, or have pre-chosen items delivered to your door, supply and prices will vary depending on where you choose to shop. For example, Trader Joes offers a variety of items from their own brand that you cannot get anywhere else. Some grocery stores are more cost effective, while others proudly offer a greater variety of organic options that are priced higher. From produce to pasta, there is one grocery store in the state that is rated higher than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best grocery store in all of Nebraska is Lincoln Mediterranean Market. You can find this store in Lincoln.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the highest-rated grocery store in the state:

"This family-owned grocery in Lincoln is beloved by locals. Specialties at Lincoln Mediterranean Market include freshly baked naan and pita, ready-made hummus, pickles, stuffed grape leaves, baklava and Turkish coffee, plus unexpected household items like naan griddles. There’s a wonderful selection of fresh fruit and vegetables too, with a particular focus on varieties used in Mediterranean cuisine."