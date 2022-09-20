This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska

'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best soup in Nebraska can be found at Railcar Modern American Kitchen located in Omaha. Eat This Not That recommended trying the french onion soup.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best soup in all of Nebraska:

"Found off of a main road in Omaha's Lindenwood neighborhood is Railcar Modern American Kitchen, a welcoming downhome cookery that makes all of their food from scratch. A must-try on their menu is the French onion soup, a savory soup made with roasted chicken stock, white wine, and a gruyere cheese blend."