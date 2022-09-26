This Is The Best Dive Bar In Florida

Dive bars used to known as "disreputable place(s) of resort," according to the Oxford Dictionary. Restaurants would tuck away these no-frills nooks in cellars or basements, serving all kinds of patrons. Now they've become cultural hubs for different people to gather and have a drink.

Live music, authentic cuisine, and zany decor are just the tip of the iceberg at these lively watering holes. Some of them have even been around for decades!

For those curious barhoppers, TripSavvy found the best dive bar in every state. According to the website, the top pick for Florida is Hideaway Bar! This joint also has pool, golden tee, corn hole, and all kinds of seating options.

Writers explain why they chose this charming place:

"There’s more to Orlando than the Walt Disney World Resort. You’ll know you’ve found The Hideaway Bar when you spot the multi-hued mural and groups of people playing cornhole outside. Sandwiches, subs, dogs, and burgers are on the menu, as well as pints and pitchers of domestic or import beers. Dolphin football fans frequent this bar, and there is sports paraphernalia everywhere."

You can find Hideaway Bar at 516 Virginia Dr. in Orlando.

Check out TripSavvy's full list of thrilling dive bars.