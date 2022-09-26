This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee

Everyone has a go-to grocery store that becomes a favorite thanks to the quality of service, fresh produce, or the unique hidden gems placed among the shelves.

LoveFood set out to determine the best grocery store in each state, compiling a list that includes both popular chains and local favorites around the country. According to the site:

"There are plenty of places where you can stock up on groceries. But some grocery stores go above and beyond when it comes to service, quality of produce and the little extras that keep people coming back (or have them wishing they lived locally)."

So what was name the best grocery store in Tennessee?

The Turnip Truck Natural Market

Founded in 2001, The Turnip Truck has been offering up fresh locally-sourced and ethically-grown foods for the past two decades. The Turnip Truck has three locations around Nashville. Find your nearest one by checking out the website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The people of Nashville love The Turnip Truck, which prides itself on its local identity. There are three stores in Nashville and each sells mostly organic produce, championing sustainable produce sourced from regional farms and local makers. Customers love the selection of delicious hot food and that there's a good range of vegetarian and vegan options."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best grocery store in each state.