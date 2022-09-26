This Ohio City Is The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US

Whether you call it swearing, cursing or cussing, there's a good chance you've said a "bad word" or two at least once in your life. But have you ever wondered which city in the U.S. says them the most? A recently survey by preply.com found the most foul-mouthed cities in the U.S., and one Ohio city made the list.

From preply.com:

Americans are not exactly shy when it comes to profanity. On average, respondents swear 21 times each day. Younger generations are more likely to use swear words, with Gen Z swearing an average of 24 times per day compared to Baby Boomers swearing 10 times per day. Men (22 swears per day) also swear more than women (18 swears per day).

So, which Ohio city made the list? Columbus. In fact, Columbus ranked No. 1 in foul-mouthed cities, meaning they swear the most per day out of the 30 largest cities in America. Here's what preply.com had to say about their findings:

According to residents, Columbus, Ohio, is the major U.S. city that swears the most per day. At an average of 36 swears per day, Columbusites may have foul mouths, but they’re followed closely by Las Vegas, Nevada residents, who swear an average of 30 times per day. In third place is Jacksonville, Florida, where locals swear an average of 28 times daily.