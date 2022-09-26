Vanessa Hudgens Joins BetMGM As Celebrity Brand Ambassador

The actress, singer, producer, and entrepreneur rose to fame for her performance as Gabriella Montez in the beloved High School Musical series. After reaching mainstream success, she was offered a recording contract with Hollywood Records where she released two studio albums V in 2006 and Identified in 2008. Since then, she has appeared in numerous films like Spring Breakers, Bad Boys for Life, as well as live productions like Broadway's Gigi and FOX's Grease: Live and Rent: Live. In May of 2022, she also co-hosted the high-profile Met Gala.

Earlier this month, Hudgens joined an all-star cast for a commercial spot including Jamie Foxx, Kevin Garnett, Wayne Gretzky, Barry Sanders, and Jalen Rose.

Most recently, Hudgens made headlines for her bold looks during Fashion Weeks including a plunging gray catsuit at the Michael Kors show in New York and in a tailored Versace ensemble at the brand's 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.