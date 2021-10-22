Vanessa Hudgens is back for another wild ride in the highly anticipated third installment of the Princess Switch series. This time, Hudgens will yet again take on three different roles in the holiday film. As fans of the Princess Switch cinematic universe know, not only does Hudgens portray three characters, but they all switch places with each other throughout the movie.

On Thursday (October 21), Netflix released the first trailer for The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star and, wow, there's a lot going on. It looks like the lookalikes, Princess Stacy, Queen Margaret, and cousin Fiona, team up to thwart a heist that's taken place at the palace.

In the trailer, the trio hatches a plan to become vigilantes together. "If the police don't have any leads, it's up to us to come up with something they haven't," Stacy says after the Star of Peace, which was gifted to her from the Vatican, gets stolen.