Ever since the tragic and untimely death of Taylor Hawkins in March, fans have been wondering if Foo Fighters will continue making music. According to Chris Shiflett, the answer is yes.

The guitarist addressed the question during a recent interview, when asked how it's felt promoting his new solo album just months after the drummer's death.

“I told my publicists I preferred to avoid that topic entirely,” he said. “It’s hard to talk about — it’s raw. You go through all these different phases of grieving.”

However, Shiflett acknowledged that at some point he and his bandmates would need to address their future. “It probably will be [more of a thing] when we ever get around to putting out another Foo Fighters record and go back into the promo boogie woogie,” he noted, suggesting the band will continue on. “I remember that when I joined Foo Fighters, it was 1999 so it was a while after Kurt Cobain had died but I would watch interviewers twist themselves in knots trying to ask Dave [Grohl] about it but not ask. I would think it would turn into that kinda thing."

Tonight (September 27), the Foos will host a tribute to Hawkins at the Forum in Los Angeles. Like the London show, they'll be joined by a number of special guests including Travis Barker, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, RUSH’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, and many more.