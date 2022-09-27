Death Cab For Cutie Add Slew Of 2023 North American Tour Dates

Death Cab For Cutie just released their new album Asphalt Meadows and headed out on tour, but 2022 dates weren't all the band had planned for North American fans. The indie rock veterans just announced a slew of 2023 North American tour dates before they head to Europe next Spring.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Death Cab For Cutie Tour Dates

09-27 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem ^

09-29 Philadelphia, PA - The Met ^

09-30 Queens, New York - Forest Hills Stadium =

10-01 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion ^

10-03 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater ^

10-04 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy ^

10-06 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live! ^

10-07 Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit ^

10-08 Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery ^

10-10 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^

10-11 Detroit, MI - The Masonic ^

10-13 St. Louis, MO - The Factory ^

10-15 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10-17 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10-18 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim #

10-19 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl #

10-21 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre #

10-22 San Diego, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheater #

10-23 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater #

10-24 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater #

10-26 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre %

10-27 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre %

01-27 Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall &

01-28 Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham &

01-29 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium &

01-31 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live &

02-02 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live &

02-03 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater &

02-04 Little Rock, AR - The Hall &

02-06 Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre &

02-07 Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom &

02-09 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater &

02-11 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum &

02-14 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium &

03-01 Milan, Italy - Fabrique *

03-02 Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra *

03-05 Copenhagen, Denmark - Den Grå Hal *

03-06 Stockholm, Sweden - Filadelfia *

03-07 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene *

03-09 Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle *

03-10 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 *

03-11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso *

03-12 Cologne, Germany - E-Werk *

03-14 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma *

03-15 Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Atelier *

03-16 Paris, France - Salle Pleyel *

03-18 Nottingham, England - Rock City *

03-19 Dublin, Ireland - Bord Gais Energy Theatre *

03-21 Birmingham, England - 02 Institute *

03-22 Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall *

03-23 Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland *

03-25 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo *

03-27 Brighton, England - Dome *

03-29 London, England - Royal Albert Hall *

^ with Thao

= with Real Estate

# with Yo La Tengo

% with Chong the Nomad

& with Momma

* with Slow Pulp