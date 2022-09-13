Death Cab For Cutie 'Cannot Wait' To Head On Tour, Release New Album
By Katrina Nattress
September 14, 2022
Death Cab For Cutie are gearing up to release their 10th studio album Asphalt Meadows on September 16, and hit the road to tour on it the following week. Bassist Nick Harmer spoke to iHeartRadio about the band's excitement to get back on the road and release the new batch of songs.
"I cannot wait to be back on tour sharing our new album, Asphalt Meadows, and being a part of the magic electricity that happens when live music connects us to one another," he said.
DCFC have shared three songs off the album — "Foxglove Through the Clearcut," "Here to Forever" and lead single "Roman Candles."
"Asphalt Meadows, our tenth album, was begun separately from each other during a time of great uncertainty. It was completed together during joyous and inspiring sessions with a new friend and producer, John Congleton," the band wrote in a statement about the album. "Ironically, the isolated circumstances in which it began led to us creating our most collaborative album to date. We can’t wait for you to hear it."
Asphalt Meadows is available now for pre-order. See a full list of North American tour dates below.
Death Cab For Cutie North American Tour Dates
09/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
09/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
09/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
10/07 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
10/08 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/22 – San Diego, CA – Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San Diego
10/23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
10/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
10/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
10/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre