Death Cab For Cutie 'Cannot Wait' To Head On Tour, Release New Album

By Katrina Nattress

September 14, 2022

Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

Death Cab For Cutie are gearing up to release their 10th studio album Asphalt Meadows on September 16, and hit the road to tour on it the following week. Bassist Nick Harmer spoke to iHeartRadio about the band's excitement to get back on the road and release the new batch of songs.

"I cannot wait to be back on tour sharing our new album, Asphalt Meadows, and being a part of the magic electricity that happens when live music connects us to one another," he said.

DCFC have shared three songs off the album — "Foxglove Through the Clearcut," "Here to Forever" and lead single "Roman Candles."

"Asphalt Meadows, our tenth album, was begun separately from each other during a time of great uncertainty. It was completed together during joyous and inspiring sessions with a new friend and producer, John Congleton," the band wrote in a statement about the album. "Ironically, the isolated circumstances in which it began led to us creating our most collaborative album to date. We can’t wait for you to hear it."

Asphalt Meadows is available now for pre-order. See a full list of North American tour dates below.

Death Cab For Cutie North American Tour Dates

09/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee 

09/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! 

09/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem 

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met 

09/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium 

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion 

10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater 

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy 

10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! 

10/07 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit 

10/08 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery 

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE 

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic 

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory 

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland 

10/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim 

10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl 

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre 

10/22 – San Diego, CA – Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San Diego

10/23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater 

10/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater 

10/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Death Cab for Cutie
