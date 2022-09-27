Giants WR Sterling Shepard's Injury Status Determined

By Jason Hall

September 27, 2022

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Photo: Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to a torn ACL, head coach Brian Daboll announced during a press conference on Tuesday (September 27) via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Shepard went down with a non-contact injury during the final minutes of Monday's (September 26) 23-16 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys and had initial tests after the game.

The Giants initially believed Shepard experienced a serious left knee injury prior to Tuesday's final diagnosis.

"It's tough. It's a tough sport," Daboll said after during his postgame press conference via ESPN. "Guys work their butts off to get back from injuries. This is something, if he's out for the whole season, which we'll probably know [Tuesday] morning ... you hurt for those guys because you watch them in the rehab room, you watch them in the offseason. It's just a shame."

Shepard is coming off an Achilles injury that took place midway through the 2021 season and had recorded 13 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown in three games during the 2022 season.

The former Oklahoma standout was selected by the Giants at No. 40 overall in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Shepard currently has 362 career receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns, as well as 23 rushing attempts for 180 yards and one touchdown during his seven-year NFL career.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.