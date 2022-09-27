Giants WR Sterling Shepard's Injury Status Determined
By Jason Hall
September 27, 2022
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to a torn ACL, head coach Brian Daboll announced during a press conference on Tuesday (September 27) via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Shepard went down with a non-contact injury during the final minutes of Monday's (September 26) 23-16 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys and had initial tests after the game.
The Giants initially believed Shepard experienced a serious left knee injury prior to Tuesday's final diagnosis.
"It's tough. It's a tough sport," Daboll said after during his postgame press conference via ESPN. "Guys work their butts off to get back from injuries. This is something, if he's out for the whole season, which we'll probably know [Tuesday] morning ... you hurt for those guys because you watch them in the rehab room, you watch them in the offseason. It's just a shame."
Shepard is coming off an Achilles injury that took place midway through the 2021 season and had recorded 13 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown in three games during the 2022 season.
The former Oklahoma standout was selected by the Giants at No. 40 overall in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Shepard currently has 362 career receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns, as well as 23 rushing attempts for 180 yards and one touchdown during his seven-year NFL career.