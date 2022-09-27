Giants WR Sterling Shepard's Injury Status Determined

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to a torn ACL, head coach Brian Daboll announced during a press conference on Tuesday (September 27) via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Shepard went down with a non-contact injury during the final minutes of Monday's (September 26) 23-16 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys and had initial tests after the game.

The Giants initially believed Shepard experienced a serious left knee injury prior to Tuesday's final diagnosis.

"It's tough. It's a tough sport," Daboll said after during his postgame press conference via ESPN. "Guys work their butts off to get back from injuries. This is something, if he's out for the whole season, which we'll probably know [Tuesday] morning ... you hurt for those guys because you watch them in the rehab room, you watch them in the offseason. It's just a shame."