The brand new season of The Voice marks the first one that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are returning as a married couple. During the show that aired on Monday night (September 26), Stefani hilariously admitted something she thought was fake about her superstar husband at first.

Camila Cabello, who joins the show for the first time as a coach, asked Stefani whether Shelton’s accent has “rubbed off” on her. That’s when the “The Sweet Escape” icon admitted that initially, she didn’t realize that her now husband, an Oklahoma native, really had a southern accent. Stefani, who also mimicked her husband’s accent said in her chair in between blind auditions: “I used to be like, ‘When are you gonna stop talking like that? That’s so fake!’ And then it was, like, his real voice. I kinda got used to it.”

Cabello admitted she thinks she might pick up a bit of the southern accent during her first season on The Voice, and she’s “scared” about it.

Later in the show, while competing for the same contestants, Stefani said she's pretty much an “Okie” now (and asked whether she can say that... Shelton gave her the green light).

The latest season of The Voice kicked off last Monday, September 19. Cabello joins returning coaches Shelton, Stefani and John Legend. Shelton, who married Stefani in July 2021, hilariously butted heads in a promo video last month, showing that “the honeymoon is over” when it comes to the smash-hit competition show. Cabello asked the power couple whether they’d made a pact to avoid fights on the show… Shelton said “no,” and Stefani, who won in Season 19, replied, “we’re gonna fight!”

