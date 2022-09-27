Here Are Some Creepy Crawlies Texans Should Look Out For This Fall

Fall is here, which means there are some new pests to keep an eye out for. My San Antonio reported that there will be new bugs, pests, and insects invading our gardens and homes this season. But don't worry, not all of them are bad.

Molly Keck, senior program specialist for the integrated pest management program for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, explained which ones residents should look out for.

Here are all of the bugs expected to be out and about this fall: