Here's The Best Bar In Arizona For Watching Football

Watching a football game is much more enjoyable when you're surrounded by other fans who love sharing an unforgettable experience. Some bars foster the perfect environment for a game day gathering.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of each state's best bar to watch football. The website states, "What makes a great sports bar? Lots of high-definition TVs to begin with, with good lines of sight from anywhere in the place and an excellent sound system."

According to the website, the best bar for watching football in Arizona is K O'Donnell's Sports Bar & Grill in Scottsdale. The website explains:

"Founded by legendary poker player Kevin O’Donnell and now run by his daughter, this Scottsdale hotspot shows the game day action on more than 70 TV screens indoors and out. Post-game there’s a “reverse happy hour” running from 9 p.m. to closing every night. (If you’re a fan not just of football but of the sport of kings, O’Donnell’s also has facilities for off-track betting.)"

A full list of each state's best bar for watching football can be found on 24/7 Wall St's website.