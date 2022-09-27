Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire

By Sarah Tate

September 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A beloved restaurant in Nashville is believed to be a total loss after a fire broke out earlier this week.

Crews from the Nashville Fire Department responded to McDougal's Chicken Fingers & Wings in Hillsboro Village around 12:15 p.m. Monday (September 26) after receiving reports of a building on fire. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke billowing from the roof of the popular chicken restaurant, per WSMV.

Firefighters were able to douse the blaze, but the the damage was already done. Restaurant management said the building is believed to be a total loss after the fire, a sentiment which so far has not been confirmed by NFD. The fire reportedly broke out in the kitchen where staff members had been experiencing problems with the gas fryers, the outlet reports.

Given McDougal's was at peak lunch hours, the restaurant was filled with customers when the fire began and quickly began taking over the building. Fortunately, everyone was able to get out, and no injuries were reported during the investigation.

With the Hillsboro Village location out of commission, staff members are expected to be moved to either the 12th Avenue South location or the restaurant opening soon in Brentwood.

