Shakira To Stand Trial For Tax Fraud In Spain, Facing 8-Year Jail Sentence

Shakira will soon stand trial in her $13.9 million tax evasion case, according to the Associated Press. Spanish authorities are pursuing legal action against the Colombian pop singer after she rejected a settlement offer in the case, which would have avoided going to trial.

While AP reports a trial date has not yet been set, Shakira is currently facing a possible eight-year sentence as well as a large fine if she is found guilty of not paying her taxes from 2012 to 2014. The singer and her public relations firm have repeatedly denied tax evasion and maintain that she paid what she owed plus $3 million in interest.

The court is based in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona and has said that Shakira will face six counts of tax fraud. Prosecutors in the city say the Grammy winner spent the majority of 2012-2014 living in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country despite her official residence being in the Bahamas.

Shakira started being linked to Spain while dating soccer player Gerard Piqué. The couple has two children and lived together in Barcelona. However, it was reported that the couple ended their 11-year-relationship over the summer.

In an interview with Elle last week, the singer confirmed the news and opened up about the split for the first time. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation,” she said. Shakira also mentioned she felt that she "had to support" Piqué's dreams over her own. “Once Milan started school, at the end of 2014, I knew that my constant travel and nomadic existence had to be put on the back burner and my career had to be put in second gear."