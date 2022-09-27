This Is California's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

California is home to hundreds of public high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in California for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated public high-school in the entire state is Henry M. Gunn High School located in Palo Alto. This school also took the top ranking for 2022. Following closely behind Henry M. Gunn High School as the highest-ranked public schools in the state are Troy High School in Fullterton, Canyon Crest Academy in San Deigo, California Academy of Mathematics & Science in Carson, and Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana.

A few of the public high schools listed in the top five moved up on the chart within the last year, while Canyon Crest Academy and Orange County School of the Arts went down a few spots on the chart.

Here is what Niche had to say about the top-rated public high school in the state:

"Henry M. Gunn High School is a top rated, public school located in PALO ALTO, CA. It has 1,936 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 19 to 1. According to state test scores, 82% of students are at least proficient in math and 87% in reading."