These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California

Profanity can be used in many different situations, and people seem to have varying opinions on the topic. Wether you are entirely against using profanity as a form of expression or you welcome it, there are some American cities that use it more than others.

According to a study conducted by Preply, San Francisco and Los Angeles are more foul-mouthed than any other cities in California. Preply predicted that San Francisco residents swear an average of 24 times a day, and Los Angeles residents swear an average of 21 times a day. On the other side of the spectrum, rankings show that San Diego is one of the least foul-mouthed cities in the entire country.

Here is what Preply had to say about compiling the data to discover wish cities around the country turned to profanity more often than others:

"We surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. We asked them how often they swear, the situations they swear in the most, and even the age they uttered their first swear word. But don’t worry, no profanity will be used in this post! On average, respondents swear 21 times each day. Younger generations are more likely to use swear words, with Gen Z swearing an average of 24 times per day compared to Baby Boomers swearing 10 times per day. Men (22 swears per day) also swear more than women (18 swears per day)."