You Can Stay In Handmade Mongolian Yurts Right Here In Texas

You would normally have to travel thousands of miles to stay in handmade Mongolian yurts. But one resort has brought the experience to Central Texas, KXAN reported.

There are now two locations of the Yurtopian Hill Country Resort: Wimberley and Dripping Springs. The resort rents out 19 yurts that were made by a family in Mongolia. Brian and Ann-Tyler Konradi wanted to bring the experience to Texas after traveling internationally for years.

Brian explained, "We thought the vibe of yurts in Central Texas worked well, and we liked the footprint. Yurts don't require that we tear down a lot of trees and things like that, so we jumped on that."

The first yurt went up in 2019 in Wimberley. Things have expanded from there. There's even a yurt where couples can get massages, and another that serves as a dining room.

Sleeping yurts come with a king-sized bed and a sitting area. There is an outdoor deck with a hot tub, a fire pit, an outdoor kitchen, and an outdoor shower. There's even access to television and Wi-Fi.

Bookings can be made on the resort's website.