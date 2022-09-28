Chloë Grace Moretz 'Became A Recluse' After Viral Meme About Her Body

Chloë Grace Moretz is getting candid about the impacts of a viral meme about her body. During a recent interview, the actress opened up about how a specific Family Guy meme and social media attention negatively impacted her mental health, saying, "I basically became a recluse."

Moretz explained that a photo of her entering a hotel after picking up a pizza delivery became a viral meme after people on social media compared her body to the Family Guy character known as "Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin."

“I’ve actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand,” she told Hunger. “And this photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time.”