Meghan Trainor Shares Story Behind 'Embarrassing' Sex Shop Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 28, 2022
Meghan Trainor is the latest to join in on the "Super Freaky Girl" TikTok trend, in which users tell unbelievable stories starting with Nicki Minaj's lyric, "One thing about me..." For Trainor's edition, she decided to tell fans the story behind the time she was photographed by paparazzi leaving a sex shop with her husband holding a large bag. Back in 2018, the candid photos went viral on social media.
Telling her side of the story, Trainor started, "One thing about me is that four years ago, I went in a sex shop and got paparazzi'd with my husband named Daryl [Sabara], the Spy Kid, Juni," referencing his role in the beloved movie Spy Kids, "And it was embarrassing."
@meghantrainor
The sex shop story 🤣♬ original sound - Meghan Trainor
She then revealed, "Not what you think. No, it wasn't. It wasn't for us. I mean we get pretty freaky but not like too much. It was for a friend who was too shy to get a vibrator and lube so I bought it for her." After hilariously flubbing her words she trucked on, "And it was after a workout. We didn't look good. We kind of looked sad and it went viral."
"My mother was pissed but it's okay my friend had good sex," she said, putting her thumbs up. "So, it was worth it in the end."
This pic of Meghan Trainor and the kid from Spy Kids leaving a sex shop with a bag of dildos is truly haunting pic.twitter.com/aVAeosLqym— Fat Old Slag (@Andrewisliv1d) January 4, 2018
Trainor also has a new album coming out on October 21st. You can check out one of her latest singles off the forthcoming Takin' It Back here.