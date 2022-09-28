Meghan Trainor Shares Story Behind 'Embarrassing' Sex Shop Photos

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Trainor is the latest to join in on the "Super Freaky Girl" TikTok trend, in which users tell unbelievable stories starting with Nicki Minaj's lyric, "One thing about me..." For Trainor's edition, she decided to tell fans the story behind the time she was photographed by paparazzi leaving a sex shop with her husband holding a large bag. Back in 2018, the candid photos went viral on social media.

Telling her side of the story, Trainor started, "One thing about me is that four years ago, I went in a sex shop and got paparazzi'd with my husband named Daryl [Sabara], the Spy Kid, Juni," referencing his role in the beloved movie Spy Kids, "And it was embarrassing."

She then revealed, "Not what you think. No, it wasn't. It wasn't for us. I mean we get pretty freaky but not like too much. It was for a friend who was too shy to get a vibrator and lube so I bought it for her." After hilariously flubbing her words she trucked on, "And it was after a workout. We didn't look good. We kind of looked sad and it went viral."

"My mother was pissed but it's okay my friend had good sex," she said, putting her thumbs up. "So, it was worth it in the end."

Trainor also has a new album coming out on October 21st. You can check out one of her latest singles off the forthcoming Takin' It Back here.

Meghan Trainor
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.