Meghan Trainor is the latest to join in on the "Super Freaky Girl" TikTok trend, in which users tell unbelievable stories starting with Nicki Minaj's lyric, "One thing about me..." For Trainor's edition, she decided to tell fans the story behind the time she was photographed by paparazzi leaving a sex shop with her husband holding a large bag. Back in 2018, the candid photos went viral on social media.

Telling her side of the story, Trainor started, "One thing about me is that four years ago, I went in a sex shop and got paparazzi'd with my husband named Daryl [Sabara], the Spy Kid, Juni," referencing his role in the beloved movie Spy Kids, "And it was embarrassing."

