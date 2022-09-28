First-Ever True Crime Festival Coming To Columbus This Weekend

A first-ever true crime festival is coming to Columbus this weekend, according to FOX-28 News.

True crime podcast company The Obsessed Network announced its first-ever OBSESSED FEST. They have advertised it as an ultimate true crime-filled weekend for fans.

OBSESSED FEST is scheduled to last three days from September 30 to October 2 at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus. The weekend will consist of panels, live shows, meet and greets, a drag brunch and drag bingo as well as interactive exhibits focused around the true crime community.

Here's what Patrick Hinds, creator of OBSESSED FEST and founder of The Obsessed Network, had to say about it:

“It’s always been a dream of mine to bring together our wonderful community of listeners and our fellow podcast creators. After two very tough years of being unable to interact with each other in real life, I couldn’t think of anything I wanted more than to bring us all together in one place for one epic weekend. We’re building Obsessed Fest to be an experience that none of us will ever forget - one with all of your favorite true crime podcasters in one place for a memorable weekend.”

For more information, visit the OBSESSED FEST's website.